Our names are Steven and Lashawna Peppers, we are writing on behalf of the Overcomers Outreach Ministry. Our organization is a ministry that helps build people and communities through love and discipleship.
At Overcomers Outreach Ministry, we are currently planning an event that is called “One Place! One Accord! Worship in the Park.” We are coming together on one accord in worship, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgiving just as they did in the upper room. We’ll have various worship leaders and prayer intercessors from various organizations and various backgrounds. We pray this event brings people together, promotes unity, and encourages prayer in our city and communities.
This event will be at Mason Park in Laurel on Saturday from 5:30-9 p.m.
In order to make a difference, we rely on the support of generous individuals and businesses in our community. We would be most grateful if you would consider providing bottled water, canned Coca Cola products, hot dogs or hot dog buns to our organization. Your support is critical to the completion of our latest project, and we will gladly keep you updated regarding our progress should you wish.
Please contact me at 601-470-6058 if you are able to support our efforts to make a difference in the community. Thank you so much for your kind consideration of our request, and we hope to hear from you soon.
Steven and Lashawna Peppers
Jones County
