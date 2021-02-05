On behalf of our curators Marian Allen, Kandace Wilson Monsivais, Tracie Smith and Anthony Hudson, we take immense pleasure in inviting citizens of Laurel and surrounding areas to our second annual Black History Exhibition 2021. The exhibition will be for four days from the 25th to 28th of February 2021, beginning at 9 a.m. every morning.
At this horrible time in our Country, there is a great need for contextualization and the clarity that comes from understanding our history. The exhibition is a very emotional experience. There is no way to embrace its gifts in one day. A true and open mind and soul will need days to read and view every moment. We do hope you make it for this function alone with your family and friends.
Anthony Hudson
Laurel
