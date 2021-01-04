Jim (Cegielski),
I read with interest your recent ode to Vic and Louise West and how moving in next door to them has influenced your years in Laurel, but I would suggest that your story is not unique at all. This neighborliness is one of the things that has made Laurel a great “hometown” long before HGTV figured it out. The reason I know this is because my wife and I also once lived in the best house in Jones County.
Kelly and I married in Arkansas on a spring Saturday in 1988 and pulled up to our apartment in Laurel two days later. Like you, we ain’t from around here and moved to town for a job. I worked several years for Richard Headrick, and we actually lived for a few of those in his old family home right next to the sign shop. Those were great years and we made lifelong friends through work and church.
Then, in 1992, we bought our first home — the one that for the next five years would be our “best house in Jones County.” We bought a small house on West 20th Street, just off Old Bay, from the estate of the original owners. It desperately needed some work, but it was ours; and after signing the papers late one afternoon we pulled in the driveway, unlocked the back door and stepped into our home. After talking about the kitchen for a few minutes we started to move into the dining room when I saw a head pass by the window at the kitchen sink, followed by a knock at the door. Upon opening I was greeted by an older gentleman that I’d never seen before, with his hand extended — “Ed Rice is my name, are you Mr. Lambert?” A little surprised, I answered that I was. “Well, I live right across the street and we’ve been waiting on you folks to get here. Closed on your house today, didn’t you? And I understand you’re a commercial pilot?” He may have known my mother’s maiden name, I don’t know, but he proceeded to invite me to borrow any tools he might have.
But here’s where I’ve got you beat, Jim. I not only got Ed and Edith Rice across the street, I got D.T. and Margaret Beard on one flank and Joe and Pam Ishee on the other! This was neighbor nirvana if ever it existed. For a young couple with a small child and no family nearby we really did hit the jackpot. Puttering around his yard with Mr. Rice, swimming in the Beard’s pool or having coffee out back with Pam, those three couples made us a part of their individual families as well as the neighborhood community, and the five years we lived amongst them impacted me as much as any ever since.
With our family growing, and in need of a second bathroom, we moved a mile or so north in 1997. We’ve moved a couple more times over the years, always within the city of Laurel, always with great neighbors and neighborhoods. But none will ever match the way the Rices, the Beards and the Ishees surrounded a young family and made them feel at home.
We stayed close to them over the years but, like Vic and Louise, those folks are all gone now. However, I’ll bet that stories like ours are being created anew in Laurel even today. What makes “Home Town” stand out from other home renovation shows is that it’s not just about the house being redone and the couple making it happen, it’s about the community that is Laurel — and community means people. Because of the people in Laurel I think almost every house in town has the potential to be the best in Jones County.
Zane Lambert
Laurel
