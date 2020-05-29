Good evening. I have sat back and let this paper destroy my family in more ways than one and I will not sit quietly and continue to watch you allow death threats to me and my family through your Facebook posts!!! It has to STOP!!!
My husband made a terrible decision to drive AFTER drinking something I am sure you or someone you know has done a time or two as well. My husband is not a BABY KILLER!! It was a horrible and tragic accident!!
Not only was the Harpers lives changed forever but the lives of 2 other children was destroyed as well! And for you to post details that are completely un true and far fetched is deplorable.
I will gladly give you all the facts that you need to make these write ups but to put on pieces of the truth is cruel not only to myself and my 2 innocent children but to the Harpers as well!!
The HATE has to STOP and that is what you are encouraging every time you post these partial truths. If you continue to allow the threats on your page towards my family I will have to seek further legal counsel. Thank you for your time.
Autumn Gilbert
Laurel
