I didn’t for the longest time understand why there was such an uproar from teachers over Florida’s “Parental Rights In Education” bill, but as I’ve seen a flurry of articles about teachers molesting kids, it all started to make sense: These people are groomers.
For years we’ve admonished The Catholic Church for its abuses of children, but in time we’ve come to learn that the abuses from the American Public School System dwarf anything the Vatican has done. Our schools are now full of monsters, predators who are molding our children’s minds into sick perversions, and then telling them to keep it a secret, that their parents wont understand. This is why now more than ever every state needs to be passing these bills that encourage transparency in the classroom.
More than ever parents need to be getting involved directly with their kids schools, because rest assured, not only can this kind of filth happen in Jones County, it most certainly will and very soon. Look into your kids teachers, more often than not, these types aren’t being too secretive, they’re openly bragging about their grooming on social media.
Being a parent is hard and requires you to be hands on, we have to stop letting iPads and Communist teachers raise our kids because adulting is too hard, because if you aren’t being a positive influence on your child and guiding their young minds, someone else will.
Tyler Bickham
Laurel
