I would like to thank our great senator Chris McDaniel for once again doing what his constituents put him in office to do- stand for the rights of all the people. I’m also very thankful for the other senators who represented us so well, though sadly they were in the minority.
Tate Reeves, Phillip Gunn and other so-called conservatives patted each other on the back and proudly smiled as they robbed us of our right to vote on whether or not to keep our flag. Their behavior was underhanded and appalling, and proved that they are not worthy of our respect or of re-election. These pandering politicians obviously view Mississippians with disdain and deem us as unqualified to vote on this matter. How disgusting.
I pray that the Lord will provide our citizens some real Christian conservatives to run against Reeves, Hosemann and Scoggins in the next election. None of these will get my vote again. We need more statesmen like McDaniel who will represent our people instead of RINOs who side up with Democratic socialists and bow to the wishes of wealthy liberal corporations, left-wing radical organizations and prideful coaches and athletes.
May God soon grant us a Mississippi Congress filled with patriots instead of Pharisees.
Michelle Butler
Laurel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.