Day in and day out, I work as a victims’ advocate at The Shafer Center for Crisis Intervention in Laurel. I see what victims of crime face on a day-to-day basis. I am proud of the work of advocates for victims, prosecutors, and law enforcement, but we can do more. Passing Marsy’s Law would be doing more for victims of crime.
It is my hope that this legislative session, our lawmakers will take a stand for the crime victims in our state and vote to pass Marsy’s Law, a constitutional amendment that would expand victims rights and ensure they are given greater weight in our justice system. I have seen firsthand how crime victims and their families are too often forgotten during the criminal justice process. Victims often feel re-victimized by the very system that is in place to protect them. The passage of Marsy’s Law would give victims a seat at the table, give them a voice, and ensure they are included at every stage of the criminal justice process.
Marsy’s Law would provide victims with the right to privacy, the right to notification, the right to be heard at all hearings, and the right to be alerted when an offender is released. There is no doubt in my mind that victims deserve these basic rights. Mississippi needs Marsy’s Law.
Marsy’s Law provides the opportunity for the legislature and the people of Mississippi to show that they care about the rights of victims of crime.
Teressa Ellzey
Moselle
