I been called to jury duty four times and four times I went. It ain’t fun!
To know you do your duty and those elected don’t, kind of gets my blood pressure up.
Then to read that the sheriff said, it’s not his fault, the law got in the way.
The law has been on the books since “The Bill of Rights.”
The sheriff is payed to do his job as a public servant and swore under oath he would. “He ain’t getting the job done as sheriff.”
Cousin Wiley said: He might be in the Poo-Poo Business, but not in his Po-Po Business.
F. Handel Craft
Shady Grove
