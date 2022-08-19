I am writing to pray for wholesomeness for our nation under siege continuously with COVID sicknesses. Thank you, dear Lord Jesus for Your healing warmth to encircle and eradicate this heavy burden that has stayed way too long.
Thank you, dear Lord Jesus for Your continuous compassion in this raging battle that only You can obliterate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.