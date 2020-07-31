I saw in (Saturday’s) paper where the city is looking to out source garbage collection. The last place we lived had Republic and it cost a LOT less than $19/mo. Also if you participated in recycling you got a discount. They picked up recycle twice a month. I might add the city had multiple companies and the city was about the size of Laurel. Something to ponder.
Lonnie Frye
Laurel
