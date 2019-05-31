Lt. Governor Tate Reeves, states in his campaign for governor TV ads that the Democrats want to allow abortions up until birth. This is completely ludicrous, yet he banks on the people of Mississippi being extremely ill-informed and willing to accept anything coming out of his mouth. We are better than this.
I am extremely upset with Mississippi and Alabama’s new abortion bans. Let me be clear, I am pro-life but I will not comment on the rights of any young lady to protect her body. My objections center around the unbelievable HYPOCRISY displayed by these states. Mississippi’s “infant mortality rate” is 8.9 per 1000 births. This is the highest in the country and Alabama’s infant mortality rate is 8.7, yet they pretend to be concerned about the children of their states. It is complete HYPOCRISY!
Neither state expanded MEDICAID, which would have directly affected the infant death rate. This act alone had the potential of saving the lives of many of these babies. The major hospitals in Mississippi begged the governor to expand Medicaid. HE REFUSED! I guess it is important to always show the “good ole boys” you are one of them …SICK!! FOLKS PLEASE STOP TRYING TO FOOL GOD … IT AIN’T POSSIBLE!
Fourteen states have not expanded Medicaid, and the result has been deadly: States that expanded Medicaid saw a reduction in infant mortality. A new study from the Georgetown University Center of Health Policy found that one of the biggest things a state can do for the health of new mothers and babies is to expand Medicaid.
The United States is the only developed country where the maternal mortality rate has increased, doubling over the past two decades. Though the rate of infant mortality has declined 15 percent in the past decade, the United States still has one of the highest in the developed world — more than double that of Japan and Sweden. This makes no sense!!
Coach J. Ted Williams
Jones County
