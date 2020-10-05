Often the writer thinks of Luke 10: 30-37, the parable of the Good Samaritan in context of MLK’s April 3, 1968 speech at Memphis, when Dr. King posed the rhetorical question, framing the fallen man among thieves parallel to the plight of the 1,300 Black sanitation workers: “If I stop to help this man, what will happen to me? But then the Good Samaritan came by. And he reversed the question: ‘If I do not stop to help this man, what will happen to him?’”
Rhetorically, MLK queried “…‘If I stop to help …, what will happen to me?’ ‘If I do not stop to help the sanitation workers what will happen to them?’ That is the question.”
That question stays with the writer. For example, at approximately 8:40 a.m. Sept. 17, the writer traveling east on East 9th Street from Susie B. Ruffin Avenue, turned south onto North Joe Wheeler Avenue, and, immediately detected a Black female in the ditch of water, at least three feet below street level. Her lower body was fully submerged with her upper torso soaking wet.
Startled, the writer quickly parked and dismounted the truck and went to the woman, expressed her danger and asked her to get out of the water of snakes and other creatures. After the writer talked to her briefly, she stood up in over 12 inches of water in a very confused state —looking toward the old vacant house next to her position — and said, “I’m looking for my mother and my brother… My mother’s car should be over there…” — looking confused toward the bridge at the intersection of East 9th and Joe Wheeler, which intensified the writer’s concern.
Baffled, the writer said, “Ma’am, please get out of the water! Soaking wet and shivering profusely, she climbed up the slope, appearing very confused, but calm and peaceful, which helped the writer get help as she quietly stood shivering by the truck feeling the engine’s heat, as the writer phoned Mayor Johnny Magee, explained the crisis and requested emergency help.
Officers Tew and Anderson arrived, assessed the crisis and ascertained that the woman had a seizure and had fallen into the water after taking her daughter to the bus stop and attempting to return home. Taking no chance, Officer Anderson advised the other officers to get an ambulance. The EMTs arrived and examined the woman.
Meanwhile, the 31-year-old mother’s 14-year-old son arrived on the scene. Very articulate, the boy expressed that he and his grandmother were worried about his mother not returning as expected, and when he saw all the vehicles and ambulance he knew to come to the scene.
The young boy, sadly, told that seizures haunt his family. He said that his uncle died last year from seizures. The boy provided helpful information to the EMTs that facilitated examining his mother that allowed him to walk her home with instructions that she take her medication as prescribed. The boy said he will escort his sister in the future. Hence, neighbors be mindful of epileptics!
Finally, the woman in the water conjured up thoughts of “a bad trip.” The water was cloudy of agitation, and the grass was beaten down along the edge of the water, obviously, from her floundering not to drown and come out of the seizure. EMTs ruled out Hypothermia. Thus, thanks to Providence for putting the writer in the right place at the right time. It is a painful thought of her struggling during her seizure in over twelve inches of water. The writer’s deceased brother, “J” (October 1968) — four years younger — was an epileptic. Déjà vu!
Harvey Warren
Laurel
