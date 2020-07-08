Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann says that voters will still have a say on new flag design put forth by the nine-member commission will be on a ballot in November — If a new flag design is important enough to be put on the November ballot to be voted on by all the citizens of Mississippi … Why not Medicaid expansion??
Medical Insurance that covers pre-existent conditions is extremely more important than voting for a design of a flag — Put it on the November ballot — allow the citizens to vote on health insurance.
Coach J. Ted Williams
Hattiesburg
