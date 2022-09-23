The tragedy that took place in Smith County this week when a Raleigh high school football player lost his life hit so close to home for me (and those in the West Jones community) that it brought me to tears for several hours on Wednesday and while writing this, I still am shaken up. 

We had our own tragedy nearly 11 months ago (almost) to the day that Raleigh High School lost one of its football players (Isaiah Strickland) as we did when Cade Thompson lost his life on Oct. 20 of last year. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.