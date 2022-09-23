The tragedy that took place in Smith County this week when a Raleigh high school football player lost his life hit so close to home for me (and those in the West Jones community) that it brought me to tears for several hours on Wednesday and while writing this, I still am shaken up.
We had our own tragedy nearly 11 months ago (almost) to the day that Raleigh High School lost one of its football players (Isaiah Strickland) as we did when Cade Thompson lost his life on Oct. 20 of last year.
My heart breaks, again, for a young man in Strickland who passed on from this life on Sept. 21 due to another vehicle accident. From all accounts (just like our Cade) he was truly an upstanding young man with the “whole” world in front of him.
It truly breaks my heart. I have wept MANY tears today for Strickland, his family, his teammates, his coaching staff and all of his peers at Raleigh High School because “WE” at West Jones know what all of them are going through.
As the president of the West Jones Touchdown Club … I, (Josh Nichols) would like to offer from our football team and coaching staff, along with the entire student body and our administration and our entire fan base … to send out our sincere condolences to the entire staff and players of the Raleigh football team and also to the family, faculty and friends of Strickland in this time of mourning.
We know what you are going through in Lion country and we are willing to help out in ANY way in this most difficult time.
The Raleigh Lions will be in our prayers today and into the future. We will be here for you in anyway that we can be if needed.
#RaleighStrong, #RIP#11, #MustangsandLions
