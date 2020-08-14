I’m not political but I’d like to express a concern for my country and raise a red flag regarding the upcoming Presidential election. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are going to be the Democratic candidates opposing President Trump and Vice President Pence in November.
Joe Biden will be 78 years old in November and is already demonstrating signs of memory loss, cognition issues and erratic behavior in public appearances where he doesn’t have a scripted speech or a teleprompter.
Democrats don’t seem to be concerned about Biden and here’s why. I wonder if Americans realize that should Biden’s physical and/or mental heath becomes an issue (!), the immediate successor would be the Number One Liberal in the Senate, Vice President Kamala Harris, a natural-born citizen, born to immigrant parents — an Indian mother and Jamaican father.
Not only is that a further death sentence for conservative America but third-in-line for the Presidency is the Speaker of the House, NANCY PELOSI! With Democrats in full control, our nation will never survive the election of Joe Biden and the control of the House and Senate. Neither, in my opinion, will Joe Biden survive.
Terry Tullos
Ellisville
