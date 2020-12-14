Today in history, we are talking about Election Fraud. For years, since my election and the vote of a dead man against me, which was proven in a Court of law, I have watched and questioned our voting machines, Poll Books and the people working behind those machines and poll books.
What I am concerned about today is that a young man tried to vote in the election and was told that he had requested a absentee ballot to be sent to him in Alabama. They attempted not to let this young man vote until I called and requested that he be allowed to file an affidavit. This young man, concerned about his identity took a letter of complaint to the Circuit Clerk’s Office to only be told that he was supposed to take it to the DA Office.
I called the DA Office and was told that I would have to call the Secretary of State’s Office. Upon calling the Secretary of State’s Office, I was told that they could not prosecute the person who committed the voter fraud but explained to me that the Circuit Clerk’s Office knew who they sent the Ballot to, and should get all the information and turn it over to the DA, who then turn it over to the Attorney General for Prosecution.
Issue: why are they sending this young man around the city refusing to investigate voter fraud from the State of Alabama. Make you Wonder!!!
Anthony Hudson
Laurel
