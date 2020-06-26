The state flag being removed in the city of Laurel is a disgraced to our state and all veterans in ever war fought. The people of Mississippi voted in 2001 for the flag, and removing it is a disgraced.
Johnny McGee needs to have it put back up ASAP. He had Elvin Ulmer take them down and he can have him put back up. If he does not put them back up it shows what a racist he is. And if we are going to remove all the white history the by God I want all black history removed also.
Paula Bell
Laurel
