During the City Council meeting on Tuesday evening, December 8, 2020 at 5:30 p.m., Mr. Bo Asmar, property owner of unkempt, uncleaned property located in the vicinity of 8th, 9th Ave., disputed with the councilperson of Ward 2 and all city council members that this particular area was not unkempt or unsightly and/or hazardous; and furthermore told the City that he was “not going to clean it” and the City should “ignore complaints”!!!
REALLY??? IGNORE COMPLAINTS, CODES AND ORDINANCES???
This attitude is very wrong and the property owner should be in compliance with city codes and ordinances. As long as Mr. Asmar lives in the city limits of Laurel and owns many properties for residential housing, etc., he should comply with all the codes, even if its about zoning, unkempt/unsightly property, building permits, sign regulations, yearly assessments for tax evaluation. He should not be treated differently from anyone else living in the Laurel City Limits.
And, furthermore ... other citizens that are renovating, repairing property in the City of Laurel, especially “property in the designated Historic District boundaries” should comply with city codes and ordinances. There are certain regulations for our designated Historic District to issue a “certificate of appropriateness” if the “exterior property features” are being removed, changed or added. Chapter 10.1, “Historic Preservation Ordinance” of the code manual, completely defines and regulates all changes and renovations to the inventory of structures in the Historic District. WHY THEN do these folks think that they can dismiss the codes and not turn an application in for review and consideration to obtain a “certificate of appropriateness”???? Their property, their repairs are no different than the next property owner in the Historic District and/or the Tri-Park Overlay District.
Several calls and complaints have been turned in for several properties in the Historic District since the first of the year, 2020, and no one will require this process to be reviewed — not the Inspection Department, the mayor’s office, or the city council members. WHY?????
In other words “city services for government action” are not being addressed!!! AND, if the Laurel City Code of Ordinance manual is not being fully used, then just “throw the chapters, the manual away”!!! The codes, the chapters have no meaning and are not being used on daily activities and complaints.
WHAT A “GOVERNMENTAL MESS” EVEN HERE IN LAUREL AT THE GRASSROOTS OF POLITICAL CORRECTNESS. No wonder our top government agencies in our county, our state and federal government are prone to irregularities and mishandling the management of codes, ordinances.
BTW ... ONE MORE THING!!!!
New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are this week ... Thursday, December 31, and Friday, January 1, 2021. Don’t forget that “fireworks” are illegal in the city limits!!! We don’t need another round of loud noises like a war zone, destruction of buildings, frighten pets and debris like July 4, 2020, with the destruction of the historic Wisner Building.
If you must spend your money on frivolous fireworks and make alot of noise, go somewhere in the county!!! Fireworks are “illegal in the Laurel City limits” in accordance with Chapter 27 of the Laurel Code of Ordinance Manual!!
Linda Walton
Laurel
