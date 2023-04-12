I feel compelled to point out at least one of the benefits of taking the advice of Editor-In-Chief Mark Thornton. His unwavering position that one should read before reacting, while I occasionally fail to follow as closely as I would like, is something I put considerable effort into practicing. I am proud to point out that I was able to control my initial thought and forge ahead with determining the facts related to the original concern.
Many will likely recall the local uproar over the artwork previously displayed in the Downtown Roundabout which some interpreted as being “naked black people” and were (supposedly) seriously offended. When I saw the front page photo on the April 6 edition of this very newspaper accompanied by the headline “Roundabout art”, I immediately shuddered at the thought of what might be about to be unveiled downtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.