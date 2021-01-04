The Salvation Army thanks our community for your contributions during the Red Kettle season. For nearly 130 years,
The Salvation Army has had bell ringers outside during the Christmas season, collecting donations in our iconic red kettles. Although this season was a bit untraditional, with kettles being primarily digital due to COVID-19, donors stepped up to help the Army online and at retail registers. A total of $101,253.32 was raised during kettle season.
We are so grateful to our community for helping us carry out our mission and ministry during Christmas 2020 and all year long.
The Salvation Army
Laurel
