The best part of “My Christmas” was reading the Letters to Santa. Tears filled my eye.
I remembered when I wrote a letter to Santa.
I thought some more and tears filled my eye again.
I thought of all the babies that had been ripped from their mothers wombs and murdered! They did not get a chance to write a letter to Santa.
Then I thought again how they are in that “Big House” up above with “The Saviour and The Lord.” That brought tears of joy to my eye.
P.S. Cousin Wiley said, “If the mothers and doctors don’t ‘repent’ of such, they will never see ‘The Big House.’”
F. Handel Craft
Shady Grove
