COVID Amnesty. Expect to hear this term thrown about as we shift from Midterms to the 2024 Election cycle. 

Emily Oster, one of our glorious coastal elites, this week in The Atlantic asked so nicely that all of us dumb hicks “who got lucky about being right regarding the pandemic” should just forget that we were forced to shut down our businesses, watch our children suffer as they were masked and separated from their friends, as we were told “No, you cannot visit your dying loved ones”. After all, how could anyone have known?

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.