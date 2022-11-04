COVID Amnesty. Expect to hear this term thrown about as we shift from Midterms to the 2024 Election cycle.
Emily Oster, one of our glorious coastal elites, this week in The Atlantic asked so nicely that all of us dumb hicks “who got lucky about being right regarding the pandemic” should just forget that we were forced to shut down our businesses, watch our children suffer as they were masked and separated from their friends, as we were told “No, you cannot visit your dying loved ones”. After all, how could anyone have known?
There was no way ANYONE could have known that masks were ineffective, that lock downs would destroy the economy and lives, that the vaccine was essentially an untested gene therapy. Well, to people like Emily Oster, I say in the nicest and LLC friendly way: No. I will not forget nor will I forgive what was forced upon the people of this country. The horror and humiliation we were subjected to in the name of THE SCIENCE.
There is no amnesty for this. No forgiveness. They waged war against the American People and came up short. I said months ago these people deserve nothing but shame and ridicule, for the Earth they once stood upon to be salted as a reminder to any who would dare transgress against us ever again so that this never happens again, that our lives are not held at the whims of hypochondriac NeoLiberals on power trips.
