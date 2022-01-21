I was a patient on the first floor of South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel from Jan. 1-Jan. 5, 2022. I can’t say enough about the excellent care I received. The doctor, nurses and everyone that entered my room treated me with the utmost care and concern. The hospital staff does a lot, some going way above their job description. I know they don’t always get the credit they deserve. They are the real SuperStars!!
J.T. Jernigan
Laurel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.