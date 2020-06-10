The Sons of Confederate Veterans share in our nation’s common remorse for the appalling death of Mr. George Floyd while we applaud our nation’s justice system for its swift action in seeking justice in this case.
Regardless of our common outrage for his death, anarchy and home-grown terrorism against innocent individuals is an assault upon the civil rights and liberty of all Americans.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans condemns equally all acts of violence against individuals, private property and historical monuments. The recent outbreak of violence against not only War For Southern Independence and other American monuments and sites is a display of crude anti-American criminality.
As Sons of Confederate Veterans, we are sworn to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States and inclusive of our Constitutional Rights is the right to freely express one’s opinion.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans offer our thanks to all law enforcement personnel who honestly and lawfully discharge their duty, but we also condemn those who would use the unfortunate death of Mr. Floyd to further their anti-American agenda.
Paul C. Gramling Jr.
Commander-in-Chief,
Sons of Confederate Veterans
