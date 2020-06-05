To Michael Watson, Secretary of State: In your “letter to the Clarion Ledger” outlining a plan for Election Day Protocol … Your opening sentence was heartwarming—“WE DO NOT BELIEVE VOTERS SHOULD HAVE TO CHOOSE BETWEEN CASTING A BALLOT AND RISKING THEIR OWN HEALTH DURING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.” But your plans to ensure the safety of our upcoming elections, in my opinion, are questionable and self-serving.
THERE IS NO DOUBT “VOTING-BY-MAIL” IS THE SAFEST METHOD OF VOTING —and your statement “voting by mail and no-excuse early voting could leave us vulnerable to instances of voter fraud such as forgery and ballot harvesting” is ludicrous and again “self-serving”. There is no valid study or statistics to validate such a position. Then again, you cover yourself with the words “which could” that could easily be applied to any voting method.
Your 3rd paragraph includes — developing a plan that maintains the integrity of our elections, focusing on the wellbeing of our citizens, and UPHOLDING MISSISSIPPI’S “STEADFAST” CONSERVATIVE VALUES.
Mississippi Values -- Forbes Magazine recently ranked Mississippi 50th as a state in which to do business, citing the perception held by many of the state’s lack of potential for the development of a workforce for the future wave of high-tech manufacturing (EDUCATION)
The Washington Post reported on a study by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development that ranked Mississippi as 50th in Internet access, 50th in health care, 50th in job opportunities and as the 49th WORST educated.
Let’s also pray our state stops supporting a private prison system that borders on slavery and puts money in the pockets of the rich.
Not expanding Medicaid for the working poor in the poorest state in the nation — This state sorely needs healthcare expansion.
And last, the 2016 and 2018 elections had extremely large numbers of older white voters coming out of the woodworks to vote for Trump and Hyde-Smith. They will question whether it will be worth exposing themselves to COVID-19 to vote for Trump. You could have made a difference.
If you refuse to allow “Voting-by-Mail” then Absentee Voting should be expanded to cover the coronavirus pandemic. This simple change would allow Mississippians to exercise their fundamental right to vote without endangering their own health or the health of their families, especially those in high-risk groups.
Coach J. Ted Wiiliams
Hattiesburg
