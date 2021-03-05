Editor’s note: The following is a response from Sen. Chris Johnson (R-Hattiesburg) to a Letter to the Editor that called him out for failing to bring a bill up for vote in committee.
•
In my role as Chairman of the Constitution Committee in the Mississippi State Senate, I’d like to explain my position for not advancing Marsy’s Law which is a constitutional protection for crime victims that have been proposed and adopted in some states.
At first glance, Marsy’s Law seems like a good and reasonable proposal for Mississippi to adopt. It’s to protect the rights of victims who have experienced a horrific crime against their loved one. Who would not be for that proposal? The good news is that Mississippi already has provisions in our constitution and in our state law that protect victims from these tragic circumstances.
I am for victims’ rights, I agree wholeheartedly that their voices should be heard and I respect the leaders who are asking that we bring this proposal forward. I understand that it would be more popular for me politically to proceed and push this proposal through, but after exhaustively researching this issue for the past two years I am convinced that we already have these protections in place here in Mississippi.
If you read Article 26A of our state’s constitution and in the Mississippi Code, Section 99-35-5, you will find these protections are clearly outlined. In addition, the Attorney General’s office has a bureau dedicated solely to victim assistance. For years, they have been helping our citizens who are victims of crimes navigate through our justice system, providing support to our families.
Another flaw in Marsy’s law is that there are provisions included that contradict the United States constitution. This causes confusion for prosecutors and law enforcement working these cases, wasting time and valuable resources. In fact, the Montana Supreme Court found Marsy’s law unconstitutional and void in its entirety after that state adopted the measure.
Our criminal justice system is far from perfect and I am open to ideas that protect victims and their families. In this instance, Marsy’s law is not providing any new protections for victims that do not already exist in Mississippi. Thank you for allowing me to share my perspective with you.
Sen. Chris Johnson
Hattiesburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.