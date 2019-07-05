Mr. and Mrs. Sennes needed mercy and instead got WRATH from Alex Hodge.
William Shakespeare’s Measure For Measure, Act II, Scene 2: No ceremony that to great ones longs/not the king’s crown/ nor the deputed sword, the marshal’s truncheon, nor the judge’s robe, become them with one half so good a grace as mercy does.
P.S. I have never known a man and his wife “mistreated” as bad as Mr. and Mrs. Senne. This was done by a man who was elected to up-hold the law, Sheriff Alex Hodge.
Sheriff Alex Hodge likes to quote the Bible. Well, let me do a little quoting, too. In the Book of “John” in the Bible it says: “Love Thy Neighbor.”
Is what Col. Sennes and his wife been through love?
“Christian” also means to be Christ-like. Was Sheriff Alex Hodge being “Christ-like?” Also, the Bible says to treat old people with respect, like they were your own parents.
Cousin Wiley said: Being a Christian is a seven days a week job, not just on Sunday.
F. Handel Craft
Shady Grove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.