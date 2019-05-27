Some very disrespectful individual(s) stole flowers from my parents graves at Memorial Gardens for the third time.
Can someone tell me what kind of person needs silk flowers so badly that they would stoop so low as to take them from a grave? I’m sure those flowers are just as beautiful on your porch, or wherever you placed them. However, I can’t imagine you could get much gratification from looking at them.
Shame on you for stealing from those who can no longer speak for themselves.
Shame on you for making me cry over this.
Shame on you for having no morals to know this is wrong.
How can someone disrespect the dead by stealing flowers from a grave?
The 7th commandment — Thou Shalt Not Steal - Exodus 20:15.
Mrs. J.T. (Nancy) Jernigan
Laurel
