Jim Cegielski’s column of Saturday, April 19, along with a few additional points of interest, has set my thinking process in motion.
It occurs to me that, considering the success of the local grass-roots movement that produced a new sheriff, and other elected officials, for Jones County, it may be time to look into forming another grass-roots organization designed to expedite the ”reopening” of our local and state economy.
Although the idea of keeping the liberal mainstream ”news” media and maybe the U.S. Congress shut down for a while strikes me as worthy of consideration.
Remembering the relative success of the T.E.A. Party a dozen years ago, I find myself thinking that a present-day similar movement might be successful in bringing about the end of this unpleasant ordeal commonly known as ”sheltering in place.”
To that end I suggest the immediate formation of the S.E.A. Party since a number of us apparently agree that We The People have been SHELTERED ENOUGH ALREADY.
I was thinking Mr. C. might be in a position to drum up some support for this endeavor. I would accept the challenge myself, but being an employee of one of our local ”essential businesses,” I feel a responsibility to show up for work every day and currently enjoy a relatively full schedule. Of course, it is nice to feel needed.
Fred Pittman
Ellisville
