As I sit here reading some posts from Facebook, it really disturbs me that an election will cause all people to act out of the ordinary.
I am not an uneducated person by all means. I am not a politician nor a public speaker. I have been in law enforcement for many years. I treat everybody, no matter the race or sex, with respect and fairness. I go above and beyond to make sure that the people I deal with on a daily basis leave my presence with a satisfactory outcome. I have attended numerous continuing education classes. I have worked with and beside some great officers. I have been a supervisor for many years.
With all this being said, I never claim to be the best. I never pat myself on the back for anything I have ever done. This is a calling for me. I have been cursed out, I have been kicked and hit, I have been talked to like most of you all have never been. I have been called names that you would be ashamed to be called. But I’m still here, smiling, doing my job to the best of my ability. I do more for people than I do for myself. I have seen, I have listened and I have read comments about different candidates, including myself, that I am not happy about.
I vowed to run a clean campaign. Sometimes questions arise that all you can do is answer. The answer may not be the answer you want to hear, but it’s the answer that goes with the question. I have also learned that people you have worked around, with other agencies quickly turn their back on you for no other reason than because I decided to run for Sheriff. People who you thought were your friend, people you could count on when you needed them.
In the next few months coming up, I plead and ask that just because you do not like a candidate or because you support one or the other, before you make any negative remarks or ridicule anyone that you humble yourselves and let the chips fall how they fall. No matter what the outcome of this election may be, I will always be there for you.
It is my job it is my calling. Thank you and I am sorry for the long message, but I needed to get it off my chest.
Joe Berlin
