Editor’s note: This letter was written in response to a request from a fifth-grader in Puyallup, Wash., who was requesting information on Mississippi.
•
Dear Nora,
Greetings from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department in Jones County, Mississippi! I understand that you are gathering information on Mississippi for a school project and would like to tell you a little bit about Jones County.
Our county spans 701 square miles with over 68,000 residents calling this exciting place “home.” As you may already know, the wildly popular HGTV television show “Home Town” is filmed here in Jones County in the City of Laurel. Ben and Erin Napier have become renowned television stars and we watch them as they restore homes and make people’s home ownership dreams come true.
Jones County is located in southeast Mississippi in a region called the Pine Belt. We have millions upon millions of pine trees in this area including the loblolly pine, shortleaf pine, slash pine and longleaf pine. We have many freshwater lakes, rivers and streams that traverse our beautiful county and exploring the great outdoors is very popular as a result of our generally warm climate and abundance of recreational opportunities.
The people of Jones County are known for their friendliness, gentle nature and southern charm. We couldn’t tell you about Mississippi and Jones County without mentioning the outstanding classic southern food choices here. Fried chicken, garden fresh peas and turnips, steaming hot cornbread and a huge glass of ice-cold sweet tea sets the stage for many a family meal here.
On a fun note, your school address includes “601” which is our telephone area code here in Jones County and even more importantly the name of your city of “Pullyallup” includes “yall” — or as it’s spelled here and said frequently “Y’all” as in “Y’all come see us now!”
As the Sheriff and Chief Law Enforcement Officer of Jones County, my responsibility includes providing for the safety and security of the residents of and visitors to Jones County. Our dedicated team of law enforcement professionals at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department are on duty 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year providing exceptional service. Law enforcement is a rewarding career, indeed it is a calling, with the main focus of our jobs being helping people.
Since you have reached out to our residents asking to learn more about Mississippi via your letter to the Laurel Leader-Call, we would like to do something special for you. As Sheriff, I am pleased to advise you that you have been sworn-in as an Honorary Deputy with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department! Please find enclosed a department patch which you may proudly show to your friends, family and teachers.
I hope that one day your travels bring you to Jones County, Mississippi so that I may get to meet you and that you may get to meet your fellow deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Please study hard in school, set lofty goals and always be there to help others in need. May God richly bless you, your family and friends in the days and years ahead.
Sheriff Joe Berlin
Jones County Sheriff’s Department
