It was interesting reading Mr. Keuter’s letter in the May 20 edition. Having read earlier offerings from him, I am not surprised at his current outlook. I tend to agree that much of the Republican investigative festivities in recent years appear futile, however, there may be more information provided than is easily perceived. I often point out that, while I do not claim to be overly intelligent, I remain convinced that I’m not nearly as stupid as I often get credit for being. With this in mind, I like to at least attempt to “read more / react less” to much of what spews from today’s political arena.

I consider myself a member of the demographic who likely will never understand all the verbiage used to author a document designed to inform individuals in governmental positions of authority. I believe the use of such terminology is by design. Ever try to read a legal description of a piece of land, a decision drawn up by a court official or wonder why the people we elect to Congress need law clerks  to interpret the documents they have to work with?

