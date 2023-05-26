It was interesting reading Mr. Keuter’s letter in the May 20 edition. Having read earlier offerings from him, I am not surprised at his current outlook. I tend to agree that much of the Republican investigative festivities in recent years appear futile, however, there may be more information provided than is easily perceived. I often point out that, while I do not claim to be overly intelligent, I remain convinced that I’m not nearly as stupid as I often get credit for being. With this in mind, I like to at least attempt to “read more / react less” to much of what spews from today’s political arena.
I consider myself a member of the demographic who likely will never understand all the verbiage used to author a document designed to inform individuals in governmental positions of authority. I believe the use of such terminology is by design. Ever try to read a legal description of a piece of land, a decision drawn up by a court official or wonder why the people we elect to Congress need law clerks to interpret the documents they have to work with?
I have not read the full Durham Report nor am I likely to try. It occurs to me, though, that all one really has to do is consider practically every charge made against Donald Trump since his now famous escalator ride. Compare this to the Durham Investigation. Years of wasted time and funding by sitting members of the U.S. Congress claiming all manner of apparently non-existent evidence (Can you spell Schiff???) of Trump’s misconduct which still is not available to the public. Now consider Durham’s report: Reasonable evidence that the vast majority of the “Get Trump” investigatory evidence was pure speculation and/or total fiction. Unlike the current national media and the inept members of our federal government, investigations initiated by Republican leadership must be careful about the precise content in his/her/their (to be careful of the pronouns) final reports. The news media wing of today’s democrat party will attempt to shred the results no matter what is presented, so the document has to be constructed in such a manner as to create the maximum resistance to misinterpretation or outright misrepresentation of the facts.
I refer again to not being as stupid as I get credit for. I only wish I could comfortably say the same for more of my fellow Americans.
