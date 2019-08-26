Social Media brings out the good, the bad, and the ugly in everyone that partakes in its enterprise. It gives your everyday “joe” a platform (which can be dangerous).
Witnessing the latest activities on FB in this year’s political season, especially the race for Jones County Sheriff, we see mainly the ugly. In my own opinion the current sheriff should have not gotten to the point of having to defend his record daily on social media to the taxpayers and citizens of Jones County.
If the job and office of sheriff was properly being executed we would not be having these discussion and debates on social medial.
In closing, and again in my own opinion, this newspaper has done a great job on keeping the taxpayers and citizens of Jones County informed. This is what this nation lacks today and that’s getting the truth out to the people.
Ray Edwards
Moselle
