On Feb. 14, 2020 our family experienced the greatest loss any family could with the loss of Zachary Holloway, my son. I want to thank each and everyone who came to support us as we dealt with his loss.
If you brought food, called, or stopped by the visitation, we are eternally grateful. The churches that helped us by praying and standing with us are forever in our mind; First Baptist Church of Laurel, Bethlehem Community Church, Lebanon Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Bay Springs, Broadmoor Baptist Church in Meridian.
SRT Trucking provided tables and chairs for us to use at our home. Many others helped make sure we were comfortable in this time of need.
I want to thank the staff of Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Mr. Campbell and his staff were professional and considerate of the needs of our family from beginning to end.
At one time, we thought 50 soldiers from Zach’s platoon would be coming for the funeral. Dr. Scott Carson and Southeastern Baptist College volunteered to house them for the weekend. While all those soldiers did not get to come, we are grateful for the offer and the hard work put in to make sure they would be taken care of.
We were humbled by the families and citizens of our community that lined the streets, as law enforcement led Zachary back home. The Fire Departments and the Ambulance Services that came and made sure the intersections were blocked and secure came from near and far to show respect for Zach. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Finally, please remember Kelsy, Zach’s wife, and Kolston and Kolbie, his children. They meant the world to Zachary.
Thank you for all you did to help us bring my son home. I am so thankful to be a part of this community.
Twyla Floyd
Soso
