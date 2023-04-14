The Soso Garden Club is so thankful to all of you who made a second visit to our plant-swap along with the ones who came for the first time. The weather was trying really hard to ruin it for us, but we all would have none of that.  

The food, fun, silent auction and fellowship along with the door prizes helped all of the anxiety to go away as we anticipated putting plants in the ground, sitting back and watching them grow as they beautify lawns far and near.  

