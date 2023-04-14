The Soso Garden Club is so thankful to all of you who made a second visit to our plant-swap along with the ones who came for the first time. The weather was trying really hard to ruin it for us, but we all would have none of that.
The food, fun, silent auction and fellowship along with the door prizes helped all of the anxiety to go away as we anticipated putting plants in the ground, sitting back and watching them grow as they beautify lawns far and near.
We are grateful that we had this opportunity to involve Jones County but also interested gardeners as far away as Lake Charles, La.
There are many in our area who gave of their best to contribute to the success of our Second Annual Plant-Swap. We wish to thank them all.
• Donnie and Lauren Zumwalt offered us such welcoming venue for a second year. Their helping us to set it all up was a benefit. Rasberry Greene Venue has proven to be comfortable location as we work together. A great big THANK YOU to them.
• Wendy Wilkerson of the Jones College Horticulture Department for the donation of plants.
• Dr. and Mrs. Dennis Reginelli for their second appearance in offering their plant expertise. This year Dr. Reginelli gave a program on the planting and care of zinnias. This is a plant that we should all be able to grow and enjoy.
• Blossoms and Bushes, Too.
• Manuscript Coffee Company.
• Laurel Nursery and Garden.
• Shady Grove Feed and Seed.
Thanks to all of you for making this a successful event. It is now time to start working toward our next plant-swap or perhaps other activities where we will continue to welcome all of you, so stay tuned.
Soso Garden Club is a member of the Garden Clubs of MS, Inc. and the National Garden Clubs, Inc.
