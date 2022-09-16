To the kind people of Laurel,
I recently took a road trip to Laurel for a few days, drawn not-in-small-part by the town’s portrayal on the TV show Home Town. I’m a retired teacher and a Realtor, and I’m not naïve enough to think that everything is as it seems on television. However, from the moment I arrived and with the very first contact I made, I came to realize that Laurel is, indeed, a special place.
My first experience with anyone in Laurel was a brief call to my AirBnB owner to get directions. Katie answered and was patient and pleasant. From that point on, I had only pleasant experiences. I drove all over town, wanting to be sure I saw EVERY part of Laurel. No matter where I went or who I spoke to, I was met with kindness and hospitality. Miss Phoebe at the Blue Crab made me feel right at home, Jermarcus Ross was SO friendly and went out of his way to visit with me, and Christy Carter at Forever Nutrition became a buddy – providing me with sustenance – and conversation – each day I was in town.
I wish I had the names of every kind-hearted person I met – the Lauren Rogers Art Museum volunteers, the waitress at Pearl’s Diner and at The Gecko, the salesperson at Southern Antiques and the gentleman working at The Scotsman…. The list could go on.
The town itself is special, as well, with so many lovely parks, great places to eat, shop and visit, and a fabulous art museum! All towns have things they would like to improve, I’m sure, but I wonder how many people who live in Laurel really appreciate what a great place it is. Since returning home, I’ve thought several times how I would love to be back in Laurel, and I do hope to visit again soon.
In the meantime, I wanted to express my thanks to the people of the town for making me feel like Laurel, Mississippi, is my hometown, too!
With sincere appreciation,
