To the kind people of Laurel,

I recently took a road trip to Laurel for a few days, drawn not-in-small-part by the town’s portrayal on the TV show Home Town. I’m a retired teacher and a Realtor, and I’m not naïve enough to think that everything is as it seems on television. However, from the moment I arrived and with the very first contact I made, I came to realize that Laurel is, indeed, a special place.  

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.