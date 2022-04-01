I am writing to you to commend one of you staff members, Mr. Bradshaw. During a recent visit to Ellisville to locate my father’s grave, Mr. Bradshaw went above and beyond to assist me to find the location. Having only just learned of my father’s identity, my sister and I planned a trip to Ellisville to visit our father’s gravesite. Our father’s gravesite was not identified on Find-a-Grave website, so we did not want to venture to Ellisville without first locating the grave. Mr. Bradshaw not only located the gravesite for us but sent a photo, gave exact detailed directions to the site, and even offered to help us find it in person if we arrived and could not locate it.
He was personable, returned the call as he said he would, and could not have been more helpful. My sister and I were able to locate the gravesite without any difficult. I appreciate the friendliness of your staff and your town in general.
Dr. Shanna Fraser
San Diego
