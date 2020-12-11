Dear Mr. Cegielski,
I am responding to your column on December 5 about the stolen election, “The Swamp Strikes Back.” I couldn’t agree with you more. The Republican trifecta in Georgia (governor, sec. of state, and lieutenant gov.) puzzle me the most. What power does Stacey Abrams hold over those spineless cowards to keep them from even challenging the obvious fraud she likely orchestrated?
I heard Rush Limbaugh this week telling about the sequestered Dominion voting machine in Ware County, Ga., on which a judge allowed a test to be run. Scanning an equal number of Trump and Biden ballots into the machine, the result came out with a 26% advantage for Biden! Obviously an algorithm was programmed to value a vote for Trump at 87% and a vote for Biden at 113%. Yet, in spite of this blockbuster revelation, there is no traction that I have seen in the media, and the Georgia fraudulent election is going to be certified anyway.
If what Rush reported is true, Sidney Powell’s assertions are most likely right. Using a similar algorithm in selected precincts in the swing states you identified in your article would explain why Biden “miraculously” overperformed in those areas. Even if you disregarded all the fraudulent ballots due to dead voters, illegal ballots, etc., this Dominion voting machine scam alone could have thrown the election to Biden. Yet, Sidney Powell, whose legal reputation has always been stellar, has been recently sidelined as a kook, which she definitely is NOT.
I thought you might find it interesting that I went to school with Sidney in Raleigh, N.C. We were lunch buddies in the sixth grade, eating every day of that year together at a table with two other girls. I am attaching a photo of my sixth grade class at Sherwood-Bates Elementary School. Mrs. Gordon was our teacher. The year was 1966-1967. I am on the front row, third from the left with a black skirt on. She is in the second row, the tallest kid in the class. I remember her well, as she was always the tallest in the class and probably the smartest and wisest. She reached out to me on Facebook several years ago, and we are Facebook friends. We exchanged several messages about the books we both published (I published my great grandfather’s Civil War memoirs through Kent State University Press in 2004, and she published “License to Lie,” a highly regarded book exposing the abuses of the DOJ and FBI in 2014). She sounds just like I remember her when I see her on TV.
I was really hoping Sidney could be the lynchpin in this election fraud investigation, and I feel that she is absolutely correct in the problems with the Dominion machines. Her allegation that these machines have been programmed to help politicians in BOTH political parties is what I think has caused her to be shut down and treated like a nutjob all of a sudden, especially among the trifecta in Georgia, as well as the establishment swamp creatures that you refer to in your article.
There are rotten fish stinking all over the country, and I cannot for the life of me understand why so many people and the media pretend that nothing is wrong, completely lacking the curiosity or courage to even investigate the thousands of sworn allegations of wrongdoing.
Barbara Tillery
Laurel
