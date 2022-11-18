I know the Laurel Leader Call has a problem with me because of my comments and my concerns that they are not dealing with black concerns in a proper manner in their newspaper but I have been to the City Council meeting with concerns that Northfolk Southern is putting one side of this city in peril and causing citizens to be late for work, doctor appointments, and getting their children to school.
Pursuant to Miss Code Ann. 21-37-9, it is the responsibility of the City of Laurel to regulate track usage. Why can’t we get news coverage on a problem that is putting our community in possible peril and causing all kinds of problems for our citizens? Please put your bias against me aside and report our troubles and the neglect of our council to seek a remedy. Now that is your ethical duty to report anything that might endanger our communities.
