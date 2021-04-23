I’m writing to encourage you and your readers to understand and support passage of the PRO Act, which should be in front of the U. S. Senate within the next days. We all know the reality in Mississippi is that our two U. S. Senators will never vote for this measure because their party leaders tell them not to. Only one member of our Congressional delegation voted to pass the PRO Act from the U. S. House, Congressman Bennie Thompson.
I want you to understand what voting “No” on the PRO Act means. It means that our Senators and our three other Congressmen do not want to
Introduce meaningful, enforceable penalties for companies and executives that violate workers’ rights, Close loopholes that corporations use to exploit workers, Strengthen workers’ access to fair union elections and require corporations to respect the results.
Unions are important to the economic health of communities. Unions provide livable wages, reasonable work hours, protected holidays, health care benefits, and solid pensions for their members. Union organized operations see fewer worker injuries and burnout. In short, unions help workers provide for themselves and their families while producing needed products and services.
If your readers believe, like we do, that workers should have the right to organize their workplaces for benefits to them and their companies, please let Senator Roger Wicker and Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith know your feelings. It might not change their votes, but at least they will know their constituents feel differently than they do.
Robert Shaffer
Jackson
