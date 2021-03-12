So shortly our esteemed “representatives” in Congress are going to pass HR1. The concept of “Citizenship” and free and open elections will be gone. Everything we witnessed in the 2020 Presidential debacle will be the “new normal”... illegals, felons, dead people, under age or outright made-up “voters” will negate our valid votes. “Ballot harvesting”, paid for and coerced votes, unsolicited mail-in ballots and “same day registration” — and apparently no limit as to when “Election Day” begins or ends — and non-existent oversight or enforcement of signature verifications and integrity of ballot counting.
We’re never going to see another National election where anyone not pre-ordained to office loses. No more “upsets,” no more “dark horse” candidates. No more non “Swamp Dwellers” and endless one party rule, all brought to you by who?
Us. That’s who. Because Americans failed themselves. We are the ones who allowed the people we elected to operate as a fiefdom and behave as though we are their serfs. Americans spend more time watching football or mindless drivel on their televisions, or just sticking their heads in the sand than exercising the energy to use their RIGHT to know the truth, to fight corruption and hold those in government to account. We get the government we deserve. And this is going to be a doozy. First Amendment? Who needs that old thing? Second? Toss it. Citizenship? Hell!... let everybody in!
Next time you wonder how this happened just look in the mirror.
Robin “Buck” Torskie
Laurel
