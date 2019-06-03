On 14th Avenue, we in the neighborhood have been complaining about loud music and parking in the yard on the grass and trash in the yards and on top of the houses and un-mowed yards and having loud parties and speeding up and down the road for years.
In 2014, three black males were around my car and one was in my car on the driver’s seat and when I came outside, they ran away. The police caught them all.
On 4/30/2019, there was shooting going on and one hit my house and the police got him.
This neighborhood is going down very much. This has been going on from 2014 to now!!!
Kenneth Husband
Laurel
