It is common to voice criticism and complaints but I would like to express a very appreciative compliment to the South Central Regional Medical Emergency department.
An unwelcome visit occurred Dec. 3rd that was met with kindness, efficiency and professionalism. A senior citizen was actually treated like a REAL person.
Thank you ER staff and May God bless and protect as you serve. We are fortunate to have this facility in our area.
Nancy Dearman
Laurel
