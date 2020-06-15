Well let me start off by first saying that you can think what you want about Jim Cagielski and I don’t know the man if he should pass me in the street!!!! But I do know that this man has more balls and heart for his fellow American than anyone I know ...
I read this mans article every time a newspaper is printed and if you don’t think that is heart and honesty is what’s he stands for then you need to think twice or really read his column over again. The problem is that people don’t want to hear the TRUTH and that is what brings the rage on is that somehow we have become a world of lies and deception! Enough about Cegielski.
Our men in blue and the ones especially in Ellisville, MS. I want to personally thank you for your service to our community Bruce the chief of police has been very dedicated and he works everyday to see that our police offers take care of the people in our town. I just know as a business owner there for 13 years that if we ever had a need that it was addressed in a time fairly manner.
Please stand up for our police and the need for them. Just think for one minute if someone was breaking in on you, or a young lady was being raped and we needed help? Thank these officers their not all bad!
S. Blackledge
Ellisville
