On Saturday, March 6, 2021, the Northeast Jones Tiger Pride Band Booster Club sponsored the “2nd Annual Concert of Cars” antique car, truck, and motorcycle fundraiser at the Sawmill Square Mall northwest parking lot. The weather was picture-perfect for this outdoor event, and with almost eighty vehicles that were in attendance to be judged, the entertainment was fantastic.
A special thank you to Chick-fil-A, owned by Mrs. Annah Johnson, for handling food and drinks during the event. Also, a great big thanks to our three judges: Mr. Phil Dickerson, Jones County Beat 3 Supervisor; Mr. Rodney Parker, Deputy Director of Jones County Emergency Operations Center; and Mr. Charlie Sims, from Central Avenue Auto Sales. To put on this fundraiser, several band booster club parents were “all hands on deck” to assist with the silent auction and t-shirt sales among other suites. Thank you goes out to Mrs. Mashea Brown, Club Secretary; Mrs. Cindy Thornton, Club Treasurer; Mr. Johnathon Wilson, Club Vice-President; Amanda Wilson, Jessica Brown, and Belinda Hollinghead. Our disc jockey/announcer at the show was Roland Mozingo, who furnished all attending with fantastic tunes all day long.
Our NEJ Band Director, Mrs. Suzie Phillips, and her husband, Max, were also in attendance. We are very proud of our band who received straight 1’s, which is the highest score to obtain, in State Competition in Pearl, MS this year.
GO TIGER PRIDE BAND!
D.L. Gieger Jr.
Band Booster Club President
