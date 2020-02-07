I very much enjoyed reading the article by Cleveland Payne regarding the Laurel Black Cats and my old friend A.W. Watson, now deceased. I had the pleasure of sponsoring the Black Cats for a few years while A.W. was the owner and manager. I can remember some great Sunday afternoons watching the Cats play various teams from Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Throw in many rabbit hunts and fishing trips with A.W. and friends made for some pleasant recollections. Thanks to Cleveland Payne and the Laurel Leader-Call for reviving those great memories.
David M. Ratcliff
Jones County
