I wanted to thank the Ward 2 constituents for allowing me to visit with them the past 7 weeks in preparation for the municipal elections. It has been an honor to meet and talk to the many interesting people and personalities like a beautiful 103 year old lady celebrating a birthday this month, a vivacious 92 year old Army Veteran, a family of 12, and so many other individuals and families that represent Ward 2 in diversity and pride.
Setting off on this campaign was a goal to reach every voter of the 1,848 registered voters in over 1,400 houses/apartments. I can say that I accomplished this goal and what an enjoyment it has been. Achieving this goal made me a better person by understanding the diversity of residents who exist within Ward 2.
I may not win this election, but I do feel that I made a difference for the people of Laurel, MS. That difference has shown Laurel residents that there is someone that listens to their concerns with empathy and support. If one issue or voiced concerned is fixed because of this campaign, I have done my job to make a difference in Laurel and to be a leader for change.
It is my desire for each voter to know my appreciation. Regardless what happens on April 6th, I will continue my fight and support for Ward 2 “To make Laurel a place our children want to raise their children.”
Kevin Kelly
Ward 2
City Council candidate
