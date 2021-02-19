I’ve had it. I think a lot of the readers of this paper are as fed up as me.
Everyday the assault on our Country and way of life, our Freedoms and our future as a Free People is thrown in our faces. We put our trust in those we’ve elected to stand up, to fight... to speak for us. And every day they fail us. They lack either the conviction or honest belief in what we want. For the greater part they’re timid and mute. Too much personal gain financially or socially at stake is my guess. There’s no fire in their bellies or strength in their hearts. Or, their full of themselves and see their constituents as “their” subordinates. We’re not.
We, you and me are America. We are who allows their arrogance. I urge each reader to force elected representative to hear you! Write, call, text, whatever it takes. Make them afraid not to listen to us. It’s all we have left, and it’s the only thing remaining between a Free Republic and silent abdication to the Statists. It’s that or soon all we’ll have remaining is hand-wringing about what we “coulda, shoulda, woulda” done and fond memories of what America once was.
Right now “the pen is mightier than the sword,” but unless you wield it, it’ll be the sword you’ll be forced to use. Fight now with words, or it’ll be the “battle of your front yard” tomorrow. God Bless us all.
Robin “Buck” Torske
Laurel
