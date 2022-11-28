This is from notes I used when I preached this sermon in 1970:
St John 14:30 (Read out of Bible the complete chapter because of space in writing)
Hereafter I will not talk much with you, for the prince of this world commit, and hath nothing in me. St John 12:30 Now is the judgment of the world. Now shall the prince of this world be cast out
For over 6,000 years, men, under the influence of Satan, have been allowed to go the limit in their efforts to rule the Earth their way. Today we see the results. Today people suffer because of soaring prices and dwindling supplies of food, clothing, shelter and food. Our cities are overrun with crime and poverty. Everywhere people see corruption and mismanagement. Whose rulership does this condition reflect? The Devil.
God has promised us a heavenly kingdom (Daniel 2:44).
The God of heaven will set up a kingdom that will never be brought to ruin. It shall not be left to other people, but it shall break in pieces and consume all these kingdoms and it shall stand forever.
This kingdom is a real government, ruling from heaven, under the direction of God’s own son, Jesus Christ.
Revelations 21:4 And God shall wipe away all the tears from their eyes. And there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be anymore pain, for the former things are passed away.
We can have this only if we stand firmly for God. If we put our trust in God. For God’s kingdom is at hand. It is plain to see that the political powers of our world today are of the devil. But we can choose God’s kingdom, or the devil’s kingdom. Now is the accepted time, tomorrow may be too late. Will you support God’s kingdom by reading his holy word, and apply it to everyday life?
After much praying, I decided to have this printed in the only Honest and true newspaper THE LAUREL LEADER CALL. I am an 80-year-old disabled man. By the Grace of God I have a sound mind. To all the people that put The Laurel Leader-Call together, I LOVE YOU ALL.
