There’s something wrong with this picture!
Phone companies are selling blocks of numbers to people or companies in the United States and elsewhere. The numbers are then assigned to other companies or individuals. The purchased numbers are used to make calls to United States citizens for illegitimate purposes, otherwise known as unwanted or Spam/Scam calls.
When your phone company is contacted about the numerous “Spam” calls you receive, they offer to stop the calls for a price. I am on a Do Not Call List for my state and Federal Government and it is useless!
Some of the worst abusers are people purporting to be able to get free stuff for you from Social Security, although they are not affiliated with the Social Security Administration.
Others are Insurance agencies with offers for vehicles, homes, health, burial, etc.
Today I got a call for back IRS taxes, and another for a student loan. Don’t owe either one!
I want to know how my state and my government are protecting me from this type of scam. Why are you not going after these companies selling them blocks of numbers to use for this illegal purpose? They are just as complicit as those they sell them to!
The scammers don’t just pick a random number from thin air and dial it!
I realize that these phone companies are private entities, but my state and federal government does business with them.
Thanks for taking the time to read this and your thoughts and opinions are important to me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.